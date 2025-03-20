Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Teyana Taylor Files Motion Alleging Ex Leaked Confidential Divorce Information Teyana Taylor wants Iman Shumpert found in contempt of court and jailed for 20 days.







Teyana Taylor wants her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, held in contempt of court for allegedly leaking sealed documents about their divorce.

The famed music and film star recently filed a petition to hold Shumpert in contempt, accusing him of leaking information—possibly to promote his new music and overshadow her recent photo with actor Aaron Pierre. TMZ obtained court documents in which Taylor asked a judge to sentence the NBA champion to 20 days in jail and impose the maximum fines.

The A Thousand and One star alleged that Shumpert misrepresented the settlement, claiming both parties received what the court awarded. According to Taylor, the vehicles and tour bus she obtained were possessions she had paid for herself. She asserts that she purchased the Maybach after Shumpert crashed, totaled, and abandoned her Rolls-Royce without ever replacing it.

Taylor was awarded four properties, while Shumpert received three, including the Miami condo he had originally gifted her. The mother of two believes Shumpert deliberately leaked the “false divorce settlement” shortly after she shared an Oscar-night photo with Pierre, which quickly amassed 1.4 million views and over 40,000 comments in under a day.

Taylor claimed the leaked divorce details triggered a wave of online backlash, overshadowing the announcement of her second Air Jordan collaboration with Nike, as well as her performances and modeling gigs in Paris—all following a busy stretch of filming three movies and a TV show. Taylor thinks Shumpert only leaked the divorce docs to coincide with the new music he released. While she gets bashed online, he benefits from the added attention.

Taylor isn’t focused on the drama, as her packed 2025 schedule includes the Met Gala, collaborations with Hennessy, Victoria’s Secret, and Jordan Brand, along with her previously mentioned TV and film projects.

RELATED CONTENT: Iman Shumpert Requests Reduced Child Support; Claims Teyana Taylor Makes More Money Than Him