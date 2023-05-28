Tina Turner Fans Are Big Mad At Beyoncé & Jay-Z For 'Eat The Cake Anna Mae' Song Lyric

It’s no secret how much Beyoncé adored Tina Turner and credited her as one of her role models. But the decorated Grammy winner is under fire for allowing her husband to make a “mockery” of the music legend on her 2013 hit “Drunk In Love.”

Beyhive fans are well aware of the song lyric in question. On Queen Bey’s chart-topping 2013 hit off her self-titled album, Jay-Z makes a reference to the domestic abuse Tina Turner suffered during her marriage to Ike Turner.

“Beat the box up, like Mike in ’97, I bite / I’m Ike Turner, turn up baby, no, I don’t play/ Baby, no, I don’t play, now eat the cake, Anna Mae/Said eat the cake, Anna Mae!.”

The lyric refers to Ike and Tina by name before referencing Tina’s maiden name Anna Mae Bullock. The “eat the cake Anna Mae” line was made infamous from the 1993 Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It” starring Angela Bassett and Lawrence Fishburne.

While no one made a huge issue about the lyric at the time of the song’s release, Tina Turner fans are speaking out in the wake of the music icon’s death on Wednesday. Fans and critics have been taking to social media to call out Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and other music artists who have made lighthearted references to Tina and Ike’s domestic violence-plagued marriage.

“I keep thinking about how disrespectful it was for Jay-Z and Beyonce to have that ‘Drunk in Love’ lyric making fun of Tina Turner’s abuse from Ike…,” one fan tweeted.

I keep thinking about how disrespectful it was for Jay-Z and Beyonce to have that 'Drunk in Love' lyric making fun of Tina Turner's abuse from Ike… — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) May 24, 2023

“A reminder that Jay-Z and Beyoncé on ‘Drunk in Love’ say these words, mocking Tina Turner (Anna Mae) being beaten up by Ike Turner, & ref the moment he pushed her face into her celebration cake to abuse her,” another user added.

A reminder that Jay-Z and Beyoncé on ‘Drunk in Love’ say these words, mocking Tina Turner (Anna Mae) being beaten up by Ike Turner, & ref the moment he pushed her face into her celebration cake to abuse her. Tina said she ‘wasn’t surprised’ Jay-Z had compared himself to Ike 👀 pic.twitter.com/OoTA5p305L — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) May 24, 2023

One fan explained why they refuse to even listen to “Drunk In Love” because of the shady reference to Tina and Ike.

“Reflecting on Tina’s legacy, I’ve always been surprised + disappointed how her being a domestic violence survivor somehow always turned into a joke, esp. in rap music,” they wrote. “That’s one reason I don’t play Drunk in Love often, because of Jay Z’s verse + his reference to ‘eat the cake.’”

A reminder that Jay-Z and Beyoncé on ‘Drunk in Love’ say these words, mocking Tina Turner (Anna Mae) being beaten up by Ike Turner, & ref the moment he pushed her face into her celebration cake to abuse her. Tina said she ‘wasn’t surprised’ Jay-Z had compared himself to Ike 👀 pic.twitter.com/OoTA5p305L — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) May 24, 2023

The criticism came after Beyoncé took to her website to write a statement in response to the passing of the “beloved queen” Tina.

“I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience,” Beyoncé wrote.

“You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Beyoncé celebrated Tina Turner throughout her career and even performed alongside the Queen of Rock N Roll at the 2008 Grammys.