Video Of Alleged Dallas School Shooter Emerges; 17-Year-Old Claims, ‘I Had To Do It’

A video has emerged on social media of suspected high school shooter Tracy Haynes before Dallas police officers arrested the 17-year-old for his alleged role in the shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School on April 15.

The video clip, posted on Instagram by beezytvmedia, shows the suspect seemingly admitting to what he had just done as he is seen driving. Haynes was charged with aggravated assault and mass shooting. He is currently being held in custody as his bail is set at $600,000. He is accused of shooting three students inside the school.

In the video, he is seen explaining why the action took place at Wilmer-Hutchins, saying he was threatened and that he was told that he was going to be killed, and he wasn’t going to allow that to happen.

“N**ga told me he was gonna kill me, all these n**gas told me they was gonna kill me, look what happened.”

He then says he loved various family members and the person “behind the camera” who was filming.

“I want everybody to know I love them.”

Haynes reportedly expressed that he knows what he did was wrong, and he didn’t want to do it, but he “had to do it” and he’d be “damned if one of us get buried again. I’m tired of us getting buried and nobody doing s**t about it.”

The teen was emotional, explaining that his mother and grandmother were gone, and that he’d rather everyone see him in jail than “dead in the ground.”

The video ends with him saying, “I love y’all!”

“17 year old #TracyHaynes speaks out after the viral mass shooting that took place yesterday at #WilmerHutchins high school in #Dallas ; he turned himself in last night.

“I won’t let yall k*ll me, I’m sick of my people getting buried!” 🙏💔”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beezy TV 📺 (@beezytvmedia)

The three students who were shot all survived and ranged in age from 15 to 18. There was another student who wasn’t shot but suffered a “musculoskeletal injury to the lower body.”

RELATED CONTENT: Boxing Champ Adrien Broner Cops To Getting Jumped In Nightclub Brawl: ’18 vs. 2′