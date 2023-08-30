Tremaine Emory Reportedly Steps Down As ‘Supreme’ Creative Director

The iconic clothing brand Supreme is without a creative director amid reports that Tremaine Emory stepped down from the role.

Sources say Supreme’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection will be the last under Emory’s vision, Complex reports. It comes over one year after Emory joined Supreme as their creative director in February 2022.

There’s no update on what caused the split but the report comes months after the public took notice of Supreme’s silence to Emory’s health scare. In May, Puck News highlighted the lack of press around the lower aorta aneurysm Emory suffered last October that left him hospitalized for two months.

That same month, Emory opened up in an interview about his continued recovery from the life-threatening condition.

“I’m recovering,” Emory said on the Started From the Bottom podcast. “So I had an aneurysm. I had a lower aorta aneurysm and I’m recovering.”

“You know, eight of 10 people pass from having it so I was fortunate enough to survive it,” he added. “I went in the hospital in October and [by the] end of December, right before New Year’s, got out.”

Despite how dire Emory’s health scare was, there has yet to be a public statement from Supreme, a leading fashion company he made his creative director debut with their Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Among his standout additions to Supreme include varsity jackets featuring art by Cactus Plant Flea Market founder Cynthia Lu, durags made in collaboration with Coogi, and a photo T-shirt featuring popular rapper NBA YoungBoy that Emory dubbed a “love letter to the block.”

In an interview published last week, Emory seemingly encouraged fashion lovers against seeking “validation” from major brands since they’re just “conglomerates” and “banks.”

“I would caution kids who care about the validation of these big conglomerates and media giants because these conglomerates are banks,” Emory told Just Smile.

“LVMH is a bank. Kering Group is a bank. Paramount’s a bank. This is late-stage capitalism.”

He continued. “These institutions will finance a designer, an artist, a band, a director, a writer or whatever to make something to get more money than what they put in. That’s what it’s about for them.”

“If you seek their validation because so and so made you creative director, you’re losing. In fact, you’ve already lost.”

“But if you seek validation, firstly, in yourself and secondly, in the community that you care about and who cares about you, you’ve got a chance to live a life without regrets,” he added.

When looking at Emory’s Instagram bio, it lists him as the co-creative director/owner of No Vacancy Inn and Denim Tears, but no mention of Supreme.

