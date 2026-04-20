Hampton Alum Trick Williams Takes Title At Wrestlemania

Former Hampton University football player Trick Williams has emerged as the winner of Wrestlemania 42 on April 19 in Las Vegas.

Williams defeated the former champion, Sami Zayn, as recording artist Lil Yachty cheered him from ringside.

According to Wrestle Zone, Williams spoke about getting the opportunity to fight for the title and took aim at his opponent.

“I proved that I would do anything to get the job done,” Williams said. “What Sami Zayn doesn’t understand is that you don’t just wake up looking like this. You don’t just get handed opportunities; you get blessed, and I’m not going to sugarcoat that, but you work hard, man. I train very, very hard to get put in this situation, so no, if somebody doesn’t believe that I deserve it, I don’t care nothing ’bout that.”

According to HBCU Zone, Williams, whose real name is Matrick Belton, attended Hampton and played football for two seasons as a wide receiver. The Hampton University alumni account sent a message wishing him luck.

From Hampton to WrestleMania.



The Hampton family is cheering on Trick Williams, former Hampton Pirate and member of the QT9 class, as he makes his @WWE WrestleMania debut this weekend in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/SI3xr6wHJG — Hampton University Alumni Affairs (@HamptonU_Alumni) April 17, 2026

After Williams left the Virginia institution (he received no playing time), he went to the University of South Carolina, where, as a walk-on, he played in every game and made five starts. During his first season, he caught 11 passes for 121 yards. As a senior, he was used primarily on special teams, appearing in nine games. He played a total of 21 games over two seasons with the Gamecocks.

According to 247Sports, Williams attended a football camp with the Philadelphia Eagles before turning his sights to the wrestling ring. After training at the Combat Zone Wrestling Academy in New Jersey. He has won the WWE NXT title twice, is a one-time NXT North American Champion, and also won the TNA World Championship. On Jan. 2, Williams made his debut on the main WWE roster when he appeared on Friday Night SmackDown.

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