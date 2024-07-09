Career by Jeffrey McKinney Tips To Help When You Experience Work Ennui Many people feel dissatisfied with their careers. Here's how women can become more content in their work path.









Originally Published Dec. 2, 2020.

Multiple reports in recent years have shown women start their own businesses for various reasons. Some include job frustration, discontent with corporate America, and simply to fulfill a dream or passion.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with Seamus Roddy, writer and marketing specialist, about this trend.

Roddy said, “It’s most alerting that although most Americans feel professionally successful, women are almost twice as likely (17% to 8%) as men to feel dissatisfied with their careers.”

Roddy pointed out that even with many Americans being professionally successful, a gap exists, and more women are being left behind. However, Roddy offered suggestions on what women can do to become more satisfied with their careers and operate more comfortably as their own bosses.

He says mentorship is one of the best ways for women, in particular, to be successful and fulfilled.

“Finding someone like you who has blazed the trail in corporate success or entrepreneurship can reap dividends for your career while mentoring newer employees can help increase fulfillment as you help others move forward.”

Here are some professional success tips suggested by The Manifest: