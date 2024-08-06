Suit Designer To The Stars, Waraire Boswell, Dead At 48

A social media post revealed that fashion designer Waraire Boswell, who has styled the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Jay-Z, recently passed away.

Without revealing the cause of death, the Instagram post stated that he lost a private battle and the family has asked for privacy as “they take the time to grieve” the man they loved.

“After a private battle, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of fashion designer, Waraire Boswell. Waraire was an enthusiastic father, a devoted husband, and a loyal son who captured the friendships of many through his infectious personality and creative talents. Affectionately known as Boz, he is survived by his wife, Monica Boswell, and their two children, Miles and Mason, his mother, Ann Boswell, and his sister, Kasmin Boswell.”

Women’s Wear Daily reported that Boswell was 48 years old when he died.

The popular designer graduated from California State University at Northridge. His height (Boswell stood 6’7″) was the primary reason he started making clothes, as he struggled to find attire that matched his body frame. He started working in the 1990s when he was employed with the United Talent Agency and then the William Morris Agency.

In 2002, Boswell started his fashion label and attended industry events where he could be seen in his suits, which led many people to ask about the suits he was wearing.

His clothes became popular among athletes and celebrities, and his clothes were worn by dignitaries when they were out and about at highly attended functions such as award shows and sports events. Some people who wore his clothes included Tyson Chandler, Will Smith, Blake Griffin, Chris Bosh, and Colin Kaepernick.

In the Instagram post announcing his death, he was quoted as always saying, “Infrastructure starts with family, then becomes a legacy when you inject love into what you do.”