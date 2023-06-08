Wendy Williams Is 'Doing Her Best To Be Her Best,' Returns To Rehab

Former radio host Wendy Williams is getting the help she needs by checking into a wellness facility for her alcohol abuse, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Williams’ manager, Will Selby, says she’s “doing her best to be her best” just days after her son, Kevin Hunter, Jr., accused her team of ignoring her health issues in order to complete certain projects. Hunter, Jr. feels his mother’s illness can be “fatal.” “And it’s gotten to a point where yes, it could have that effect that it might be fatal because it affects her way worse than a normal person, since it stays in her system.”

Selby says Williams is taking it “day by day” and claims people aren’t asking about her wellbeing.

“I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that’s the focus,” Selby inquired.

“Why don’t we just stop for a moment and just say, ‘Hey, how is she? Is she doing OK today?'”

Williams has had her bought with health issues for a few years fighting both Graves’ disease and lymphedema. Selby is asking fans to uplift her and show some compassion. “Just understand that she’s a human being that’s going through a lot. She’s dealing with a lot and support her, please,” Selby says.

“She’s only thinking about Wendy 2.0 and her new chapter of her life, and the things that she wants to accomplish, and that’s our focus.”

Hunter, Jr. says his celebrity mother was doing well while living with him in Florida from late 2021 until the spring of 2022, according to The Sun. He would take her to restaurants that didn’t serve alcohol and had her eating better but when she is with her team, he fears she’s being taken advantage of. “I know the rate that she uses alcohol isn’t like a normal person and we’ve spoken about it,” Kevin said.

“There are a lot of people who are very aware that there is an issue with her drinking, and how that issue may be helped, but I think these people are taking advantage of it while allowing it to play out to make it look like they aren’t causing the issue.”

RELATED CONTENT: Wendy Williams’ Son Breaks Silence, Fears For Her Health And Says She ‘Needs Help’