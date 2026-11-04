The White House from Washington, DC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons Politics by Selena Hill White House Declares ‘Trump Is Still Your President’ Following A Blue Wave Of Midterm Election Wins The White House's response comes after Democrats seized control of Congress, delivering a major political setback to President Trump.







The White House is reminding Americans that Donald Trump is still president following a bruising midterm election night that saw Democrats score major victories across the country and gain control of both chambers of Congress from Republicans.

On Nov. 4, the White House posted an image on Instagram and X of Trump leaning over the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office with the bold declaration: “PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT.” The post included another familiar Trump expression: “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The administration’s posts quickly drew online criticism, with many social media users suggesting Trump had become a lame-duck president.

“If you have to remind people you’re the boss, you probably aren’t,” commented one user on the Instagram post. “Bro has to assert his dominance,” another user wrote.

Nevertheless, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung also took to X in the early hours of Wednesday to reinforce Trump’s position.

“Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States. Still your President!” Cheung wrote.

Donald J. Trump is the President of the United States.



Still your President! — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) November 4, 2026

The messages followed a devastating night for Republicans as Democratic candidates secured victories in several competitive races and flipped key Republican-held seats in Congress. The results represent a significant political setback for Trump, whose second-term agenda now faces greater opposition from Democratic lawmakers.

Despite the Republican losses, Trump dismissed suggestions that the election results represented a rejection of his leadership. During an interview with Fox News shortly after midnight Wednesday, the president declined to take responsibility for the party’s performance.

“I don’t view it as a hit on me,” Trump said, reports The Independent. “I think we’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency in terms of the economy, in terms of all the things we’ve done.”

However, frustration was reportedly mounting among Republican officials. According to Politico, one senior Senate Republican official described the outcome as a broader rejection of the party’s political direction.

“We are beyond candidate quality. It’s a bloodbath,” the official said. “Trump did this.”

Beyond the shift in congressional power, the 2026 midterm elections also produced several historic milestones in American politics, including groundbreaking victories for Black, Native American, and Muslim candidates.

The Democratic gains could have significant implications for the remainder of Trump’s second term. With control of Congress, Democrats will have greater influence over federal legislation, government spending, congressional oversight, and the administration’s policy priorities.

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