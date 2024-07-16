50 Cent Uses Trump’s Face On ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Album Cover For Recent Performance

After the shooting that took place on July 13 at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennysylvania, Power executive Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, took the opportunity to acknowledge the Trump incident by placing the former president’s face onto his body using the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album cover.

TMZ revealed a video of the “In da Club” lyricist performing his song, “Many Men” at a recent show. The backdrop of the performance was the altered photo. Jackson’s body was that of the original image with Trump’s face being the new edit. The show took place in Boston over the weekend.

The song, “Many Men” is a song off Jackson’s debut album that tells the story of the Queens-bred rapper being shot multiple times in his hometown in 2000. The song and album were released in 2003. In the song, 50 raps:

“Many men wish death upon me/Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can’t see/I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be/And n**ga tryin’ to take my life away.”

Jackson’s story of violence and survival is not the same as that of Trump’s. He claims his run-in with the wrong side of a firearm is due to street politics. While, there are no confirmed reports about the Trump shooter’s motivations. Still, Jackson is not one to be bogged down with the details. His propensity to troll and find marketing opportunities no matter the situation is well documented.

The rapper/television executive, known for his trolling ways on social media also posted a photo of the altered picture on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) saying, “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending http://humorharmonyweekend.com” while promoting his upcoming The Humor & Harmony Festival in Shreveport from August 8 to 11.

The Shreveport Times previously reported that the forthcoming festival will include various comedians, music shows, classic car shows, and a scheduled celebrity basketball tournament. The recording artist, who previously stated that he is opening a production studio, the G-Unit Film & Television Studio in Shreveport, announced the festival will feature celebrities like Katt Williams, DC Young Fly, 2 Chainz, Tank, Monifah, Ray J, Bill Bellamy, Jeremih, French Montana, DaBaby, and Lavell Crawford.

Jackson promises fans that the festival will be “Super Bowl Big” as he anticipates 60,000 heads to come out that weekend.

