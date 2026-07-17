Set Yourself Apart, Add Global Appeal To Your Resume

Deciding to work overseas isn’t easy. Patrick Felder, senior vice president of Employee Success (also known as Human Resources) for Salesforce, spent many years on international assignments for several major corporations. And if you’re deciding whether or not to take an assignment, he says consider the impact it will have on both your personal life and your professional career. But if you make the leap, you must be “all in” with your decision because there is no middle ground. And when you succeed, the benefits are incredible and well worth it.

Felder told young professional men at the 2025 XCEL Summit for Men that when he sits down to interview senior-level executives, it’s very rare for anybody to have had a global assignment or worked internationally regardless of the executive’s race, age, gender, or ethnicity. Therefore, as we approach the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, BLACK ENTERPRISE offers a video excerpt from Felder’s main-stage presentation. From Felder’s perspective, if you want to set yourself apart from your colleagues, then working outside the United States is the strategy. Take a look at his short video clip. We believe you’ll be on the next flight out on an adventurous, global assignment.

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