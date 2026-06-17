Business by Sidnee Michelle Atlanta Business League Honors City Leaders At Annual CEO Awards Luncheon Hosted annually by the Atlanta Business League, the luncheon recognizes executives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.







The Atlanta Business League honored several of the city’s business and civic leaders during its 47th annual CEO Awards Luncheon on June 2 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, recognizing contributions to economic development, entrepreneurship, and community leadership.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who received the event’s highest honor, the Herman J. Russell CEO of the Year Award, in 2025, delivered remarks during the ceremony and highlighted the role business leaders play in supporting economic opportunity across the city.

“Atlanta works best when it works for all of us,” Dickens said. “To this year’s honorees, we thank you for creating a space where leadership is uplifted.”

The prestigious award was presented to Brian McGowan, president of Centennial Yards, a major downtown Atlanta redevelopment project. The award recognizes leadership and impact within the region’s business community.

ABL board member Attorney Rodney Strong told BLACK ENTERPRISE that McGowan was a “good pick,” particularly for his work transforming the blight near the downtown Castleberry area.

Among the other honorees, The Gathering Spot co-founders TK Petersen and Ryan Wilson received the Visions of Excellence Award. Lisa Borders, former president of the Atlanta City Council and former president of the WNBA, received the Distinguished Service Award. Eddy Benoit, CEO of The Benoit Group, was named Entrepreneur of the Year.

The awards luncheon was well-attended by Atlanta business leaders. Among them were the Honorable Judge Penny Brown Reynolds, Ph.D., Esq., Rodney J Littles, president, Rodney J. Littles & Associates, Inc., Jan Prisby Bryson, founder, BenchMark Management, Cynthia Jones Parks, owner and president, Jones Worely. Rholanda Malveaux Stanberry ELMCA, CPPB, director, contract administration and labor compliance, Atlanta Housing, Courtney Clark, M.S., project manager, Griffin & Strong PC, Rodney K. Strong, founder & CEO, Griffin & Strong PC, Carolyn Hardy, Hardy Beverages, and Ida Harris, director of digital content, Black Enterprise Magazine.

The Atlanta Business League recognizes executives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders whose work has influenced Atlanta’s economic landscape. The organization, founded in 1933, advocates for the growth and advancement of minority-owned businesses throughout the region and is the first and largest trade organization for Black businesses in the world. The Atlanta Business League was established as an affiliate of the National Business League, which was founded by Dr. Booker T. Washington in 1900, according to the organization’s website.

The Atlanta Business League said its annual CEO Awards program remains one of the organization’s signature events, highlighting leadership achievements while supporting its broader mission of advancing economic inclusion and business development.

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