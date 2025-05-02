Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Beyoncé Utilizes Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s Def Poetry Jam Performance On Cowboy Carter Tour The Queen shows a video clip of the poem performed by the Newark politician before she starts her show







A poem written by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka appeared on the stages of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour.

The New Jersey mayor, who is preparing to run for governor, posted a video from a recent Beyoncé show that shows a poem he wrote and performed on Russell Simmons’ Best of Def Poetry Jam on HBO before entering politics. He titled his work “American Poem,” and the video clip is featured in the Dangerously in Love singer’s show before the singer comes on stage to start her performance.

The poem focuses on the impact of racism, injustice, and unequal treatment toward Black people and the underserved communities. He reminds us that the “American dream” has not been realized by many of us due to the complications we face daily in this country.

“I want to hear an American poem!”

“Hey, you! Hey, you! Where are all the American poems about Harlem numbers runners and barbershop conversations about Colored faces on colored TVs?”