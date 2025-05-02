May 2, 2025
Beyoncé Utilizes Newark Mayor Ras Baraka’s Def Poetry Jam Performance On Cowboy Carter Tour
The Queen shows a video clip of the poem performed by the Newark politician before she starts her show
A poem written by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka appeared on the stages of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour.
The New Jersey mayor, who is preparing to run for governor, posted a video from a recent Beyoncé show that shows a poem he wrote and performed on Russell Simmons’ Best of Def Poetry Jam on HBO before entering politics. He titled his work “American Poem,” and the video clip is featured in the Dangerously in Love singer’s show before the singer comes on stage to start her performance.
The poem focuses on the impact of racism, injustice, and unequal treatment toward Black people and the underserved communities. He reminds us that the “American dream” has not been realized by many of us due to the complications we face daily in this country.
“I want to hear an American poem!”
“Hey, you! Hey, you! Where are all the American poems about Harlem numbers runners and barbershop conversations about Colored faces on colored TVs?”
I am honored to be featured in the @Beyonce Cowboy Carter tour and grateful to share a vision in this American moment. pic.twitter.com/fHS74jNv9B
— Ras J. Baraka (@rasjbaraka) May 1, 2025
NJ.com has reported that Baraka wants to become the first Black governor of “The Garden State.”
Others competing against him to become the governor include U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller, U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, and former State Senate President Steve Sweeney.
According to Politico, in a March 2025 poll, Mayor Baraka tops the Democrats running for office in the latest name recognition and favorability poll, according to a Fairleigh Dickinson University poll. In the race to succeed Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, Baraka came on top with the highest name recognition (78%) and favorability (43%) among 572 registered Democrats.
