BE Global by Jameelah Mullen A Dream Vacation Turns Into A Nightmare: Black Americans Stuck Abroad Amid Middle East Conflict







Shanice Day’s 30th birthday trip probably won’t be remembered the way she thought. What started as a girls’ getaway took a sudden turn as U.S. and Israeli airstrikes against Iran increased and disrupted travel across parts of the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, leaving thousands of travelers stuck in the region.

Day shared her experience on TikTok, where she told followers that she has been stuck in the United Arab Emirates for over a week.

“A lot of different countries are taking care of their citizens, but unfortunately, we’re from the U.S., we started this war,” Day said. “If you guys know anybody that’s, like, in Dubai, please try to refrain from sending them posts right now or just kind of being a little bit insensitive, because we’re really trying to keep our spirits up the best way we can. We’ve heard bombs from our rooms.”

Some social media users questioned why she hadn’t contacted the U.S. Embassy, but Day and other Americans say the embassy instructed them to shelter in place and offered no additional assistance.

Here’s what happened when Jonathan Karl, ABC News Chief Washington Corresponded, called the State Department’s hotline.

“Please do not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation at this time,” the message states. “There are currently no United States evacuation points. Please continue to check the embassy’s website for updated information. In the event of ongoing military action, Americans should shelter in place until it is safe to move about freely.”

Many airlines have canceled flights due to restricted airspace, severely limiting commercial travel across the Middle East. Additionally, thousands of travelers are trying to leave at the same time, leaving very few safe options available.

“They say, ‘Get out’, but how do you expect us to get out when airspaces are closed?” Dallas resident Odies Turners, who is stuck in Doha, told Al Jazeera. “They just have been cancelling every flight. I want to go home.”

In an interview with Katy Tur for MSNow News, Day said her trip had been going well before the airstrikes. She mentioned that hotels have been helpful.

#dubai #iran ♬ original sound – Katy Tur @katy_tur More than 100 people were injured and at least four were killed after Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at U.S.-friendly Gulf cities. Dubai — the business and tourism capital of the Middle East — was hit. Shanice Day, an American tourist from Houston, was visiting Dubai to celebrate her 30th birthday. She is now trapped as a wide corridor of UAE airspace remains closed for a third day. #breaking

Day has launched a GoFundMe to cover the increasing expenses for herself and her travel companions during their unexpectedly extended trip.

