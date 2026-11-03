Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images Politics by Selena Hill ‘The ‘Breakfast Club’ And Native Land Pod’ Team Up To Bring Politics To The People On Election Night Charlamagne tha God, Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers, and a lineup of influential voices will bring live election coverage to millions of viewers Nov. 3.







Some of the culture’s most recognized political voices are taking over on election night.

The Breakfast Club and Native Land Pod are joining forces for “The People’s Election Night,” a four-hour live broadcast bringing together influential voices in Black media, politics, entertainment, and journalism to break down the 2026 midterm elections.

From 8 p.m. to midnight ET on Nov. 3, the live stream will feature Angela Rye, Bakari Sellers, and Andrew Gillum of Native Land Pod alongside Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Loren LoRosa of The Breakfast Club. The lineup also includes Fat Joe, Nick Cannon, Emmy-winning journalist Ed Gordon, civil rights attorney Janai Nelson, legal analyst Elie Mystal, political commentator Keith Boykin, Garrison Hayes, and Alphonso David. Additional virtual appearances will include Mimi Brown, Cari Champion, and Elizabeth Booker-Houston.

The collaboration brings together several major media platforms, including The Root, iHeartMedia, Blavity, REVOLT, and the Global Black Economic Forum. According to organizers, participating platforms collectively represent more than 20 million subscribers, with the production anticipating more than 1 million views throughout the broadcast.

The 2026 midterms will determine control of Congress, with all 435 U.S. House seats and 35 Senate seats, including two special elections, on the ballot. Voters will also weigh in on gubernatorial contests, state legislative races, and local ballot measures. The outcomes could shape federal policy, economic priorities, and the direction of communities for the next two years.

Beyond election results and political commentary, they will also discuss Black voter participation, representation, and the economic and social issues affecting communities nationwide. The conversations come as research points to an important challenge for voter engagement. A May 2026 survey commissioned by Black Men Vote and conducted by HIT Strategies found that 26% of Black men ages 18 to 45 surveyed across six states were uncertain or unlikely to vote in the midterms, even though 92% recognized the importance of voting. The research surveyed 1,636 registered Black male voters in Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina, according to TheGrio.

For Black media companies and independent platforms, the collaboration also demonstrates the potential reach of bringing established audiences together around consequential national conversations.

“The people’s voice matters before the polls open, after the ballots are counted and in every decision that follows,” organizers said in the announcement.

Viewers can watch on YouTube channels Native Land Pod and The Breakfast Club. Those interested in attending the live studio production can RSVP through The People’s Election Night website.

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