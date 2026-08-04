Chance The Rapper’s Relationship with Streaming Toppled Grammy Award Rules

Chance the Rapper was the first artist to win three Grammy Awards who was not signed by a major record label. And while there were loopholes and offers to get his early music nominated, Chance rejected the proposals because it went against his mission to keep his music free to the public. He says his relationship with streaming was key. In his conversation with BLACK ENTERPRISE CEO Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr., for XCEL Summit for Men, Chance the Rapper revealed a side of himself that very few people see. He explained that he challenged the Grammy rules because he believed in himself and his path, despite the challenges against him. And in the end — he won. In fact, Chance believes he influenced the Grammy’s rule change that now allows other independent artists the opportunity to be nominated without selling a single song. Take a look.

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