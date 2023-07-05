Charlamagne Tha God Praises Cardi B For ‘Shifting The Culture’, Compares Her To Jay-Z

Media personality Charlamagne Tha God has some major praise for rapper Cardi B. In a recent episode of the podcast It’s Up There, the famed radio host credited the Bronx-born femcee for using her popularity to help boost the careers of new artists.

“Salute to Cardi. Cardi shifted that in the culture,” he explained. “Because Cardi made it where you’re the OG, you’re the person that’s made all the money, you sold all the records, but you have no problem putting your arm around that next person.” Using the rapper’s recent guest verses on songs like Latto’s summer hit “Put It On Da Floor” and last summer’s “Tomorrow 2” by Memphis newcomer GloRilla, Charlamagne made the case that Cardi B has done for female rappers what legends like Jay-Z and Drake have accomplished for others by simply sharing their spotlights.

“Drake did the same thing. Drake did it with lesser-known artists. What Drake did was make the record big. I think what Jay did with those co-signs was he made the artist big,” explained the longtime The Breakfast Club host. He added, “I think Cardi’s doing both. I think Cardi’s helping to make the artist big, and she’s helping to make the music big.” Last year, Cardi B became the first female rapper to have two singles be certified 11-times platinum, according to Vibe. Her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP, achieved platinum status seven times, and the aforementioned “Tomorrow 2” entered the top-10 list of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, becoming GloRilla’s highest charting single to date.

Cardi’s Midas touch is expected to produce similar results for Chicago rapper FendiDa Rappa whose remix “Point Me 2” will feature the GRAMMY winner.

The Cardi B feature run continues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5KBWHZRTav — Cardi B All Access (@CardiAllAccess) July 1, 2023

In a recent Instagram Live, the 30-year-old mother of two detailed the thought process behind why she chooses to collaborate on lesser-known singles with newer talent. “I’m not gonna be collabing with everybody that’s big. I’m gonna be collabing with people that make my f**king ears jump and make me happy,” Cardi said. “If I like it, I’m gonna get on it. Even if it doesn’t make sense”.