News by Jameelah Mullen ATL School Superintendent Resigns Amid Federal Indictment DeKalb County, which encompasses much of the Atlanta metropolitan area, is the third-largest school district in Georgia.







DeKalb County School Superintendent Devon Horton resigned after Illinois authorities indicted him on charges of wire fraud, tax fraud, and embezzlement. Horton has led the Metro Atlanta school district since 2023.

The county’s school board voted to accept Horton’s resignation during a special meeting on Oct. 15. His resignation came just days after prosecutors accused him of accepting kickbacks from businesses owned by personal associates that had contracts with Evanston-Skokie School District 65 and Chicago Public Schools (CPS), where he previously served as superintendent. Prosecutors allege that Horton failed to disclose his financial ties or involvement with those companies.

The board faced backlash when it initially placed Horton on administrative leave with pay during an emergency board meeting on Oct. 9, the day after he was indicted. State Sen. Emanuel Jones demanded that the district terminate him immediately.

The board announced that it unanimously approved a forensic audit of district contracts and purchasing card expenditures.

“Given the recent federal indictment involving Dr. Horton related to his employment in a prior school district, the Board believes this action is in the best interest of the DeKalb County School District,” Board Chair Deirdre Pierce said in a statement obtained by Decaturish.

“We recognize the seriousness of the situation and remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining public trust. While there will be changes ahead, please know that the Board remains fully committed to our ongoing work, including key initiatives such as the Student Assignment Project (SAP), and providing a high-quality education for all students.”

The Board named Dr. Norman C. Sauce, who previously served as the district’s chief of Student Services, as acting superintendent.

An embezzlement charge can result in up to a 10-year prison sentence and a fine of $100,000 or twice the amount stolen. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Horton’s arraignment is set for Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. in the Northern District of Illinois.

