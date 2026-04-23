Chef’s Kiss: Draya Michele Reveals That She’s In Culinary School

Former Basketball Wives star Draya Michele has stepped out from in front of the camera and into the kitchen as she embarks upon a new culinary career.

The influencer revealed on social media that she had been quietly attending culinary school for months. In a series of Instagram photos and videos, Michele shared footage of herself in class, prepping ingredients and executing the French flambé technique, in which a chef adds high-proof alcohol to a hot pan and ignites it to create a burst of flames.

“Becoming a chef was never something on my mood board (until lately),” Michele wrote to over 9 million followers on Instagram. “I’ve enjoyed cooking for my loved ones for years, and now I’m just perfecting it.”

Michele described this new chapter in her life as her “Culinair era.” She encouraged her followers to pursue new interests, regardless of age or background.

“You’re allowed to evolve. You’re allowed to pivot.” Her message said, “You’re allowed to discover new passions you never saw coming. It’s never too late to change your path or start something new. If you’ve been waiting for a sign… this is it.”

Michele has been incorporating cooking content into her social posts for several months, but she hasn’t positioned it as a pivot for her brand.

Michele founded the swimwear line Mint Swim in 2011, using $12,000 to launch the brand, which offers high-quality swimwear for diverse body types. She also said she wanted to create a product that felt authentic to both herself and her fans.

“I wouldn’t start the company just to make a quick buck or to say I have a business. It’s something that I love, and I live, breathe, and eat it, and I think that my supporters that follow me, they can see that and they can tell. So, Mint Swim is just a genuine company altogether,” the entrepreneur told BLACK ENTERPRISE in 2016.

Also an actress, Michele has starred in nearly a dozen films. In 2022, she costarred with singer Ne-Yo in a BET+ film, The Sound of Christmas.

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