Isiah Thomas, Hall of Fame Athlete, Visionary Entrepreneur, Investor, and Philanthropist, speaks at the 2026 Black Enterprise XCEL Summit for Men (Photo Credit: Black Enterprise/Aaron Wilson) XCEL Summit For Men by Selena Hill NBA Legend And Entrepreneur Isiah Thomas on Mental Toughness, Building Wealth, And Turning Pain Into Purpose The NBA Hall of Famer connected lessons from the court to business while speaking at the 2026 Black Enterprise XCEL Summit for Men.







Isiah Thomas knows championships are won with more than talent.

During a live fireside chat at the 2026 Black Enterprise XCEL Summit for Men, the Hall of Fame athlete, entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist shared how mental stamina, financial independence, and learning from setbacks have shaped his approach to basketball and business. Moderated by legendary Emmy Award-winning journalist Ed Gordon, the conversation delivered powerful lessons for leaders navigating their own career paths.

Staying Focused Under Pressure

Thomas explained that he had to sharpen his mindset during his NBA career to compete against iconic players like Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and Larry Bird.

“I had to be smarter,” he said. He learned to limit his own mistakes, sustain concentration, and recognize the moments when opponents lost focus. He then carried that approach into business, explaining that success also depends on enduring difficult stretches rather than simply enjoying the wins.

“Everybody can ride the high times, and everybody gives you good advice in your high times,” he said. “But do you have the mental stamina to ride through the low times and stick it out?”

Source: Emmy Award-winning journalist Ed Gordon and Isiah Thomas, Hall of Fame Athlete, Visionary Entrepreneur, Investor, and Philanthropist, at the 2026 Black Enterprise XCEL Summit for Men (Photo Credit: Black Enterprise/Aaron Wilson)

Money Management

Thomas said his understanding of diversification came from translating financial concepts into basketball terms. Just as a team needs players with different strengths, he learned to build a portfolio across different businesses. He also recalled advice from his economics teacher: “Invest in things that you like.” Starting with products he knew, including popcorn and candy, Thomas eventually expanded into technology and other ventures. However, he cautioned that large paychecks do not automatically create lasting wealth and warned today’s athletes not to let agents and representatives stand between them and their money.

“The generational wealth that people and players are making now, they still don’t have control of their money,” he said. He emphasized that players must pursue financial knowledge, understand their investments, and stay engaged in decisions that affect their financial futures.

Source: Emmy Award-winning journalist Ed Gordon and Isiah Thomas, Hall of Fame Athlete, Visionary Entrepreneur, Investor, and Philanthropist, at the 2026 Black Enterprise XCEL Summit for Men (Photo Credit: Black Enterprise/Aaron Wilson)

Hard Moments Are The Greatest Teachers

Thomas recalled the devastation of a playoff loss to the Boston Celtics after Larry Bird stole an inbound pass. He said he struggled to get out of bed the next day until legendary Celtics player Bill Russell encouraged him to move forward.

“And after I inbounded the ball and he stole it, I came back to Detroit, and I am flat on my back,” he said. “The next day, we got to shoot around, OK? And I’m like, I can’t get out of bed. I mean, I am devastated.”

The experience taught him that setbacks should not define the rest of the journey.

Thomas went on to call disappointment “a valuable gift” and offered a lesson he has shared with his daughter: “Your greatest pain is going to be your greatest gift once you get to tell your story.” He added that your failures can give others insight they might not gain otherwise.

Overall, Thomas illustrated that a championship mindset is bigger than winning. It means staying mentally prepared, taking responsibility for your financial future, and using adversity to build wisdom.

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