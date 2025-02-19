Keffe D’s Trial For The Alleged Death Of Tupac Shakur Delayed Till 2026

A Nevada judge has rescheduled the trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is being tried for his alleged involvement in the killing of controversial rapper, Tupac Shakur.

According to The Associated Press, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny pushed the start of the trial, which was set to begin next month in Las Vegas to Feb. 9, 2026. The former gang member has been held in Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas since he was arrested in September 2023 as prosecutors allege that he was involved in Tupac’s killing.

Judge Kierney postponed the trial due to new developments from the defense team and citing fairness in the upcoming trial, she stated she had little choice but to reschedule.

Both sides must appear before the judge during the summer for a status hearing.

“It looks like there are quite a few things that are left to be done to get this case prepared so that Mr. Davis can have effective assistance of counsel,” Judge Kierny told the defense attorneys and prosecutors during a short hearing.

The judge granted Keffe D’s defense team motion that was filed on Friday, Feb. 14. In the filing, attorneys sought more time, citing that critical investigative work needed to be done, as well as having to interview eyewitnesses so Keffe D could get a fair trial.

The former gang member has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for being involved in the killing of the Juice actor. The popular rapper was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, after attending a Mike Tyson fight. He died six days later.

Las Vegas prosecutors say they have strong evidence that Keefe incriminated himself in a book that he wrote and released back in 2019, as well as during interviews he has given to police and media outlets since 2008.

