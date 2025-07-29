Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn NBA Star Marcus Morris Sr. Charged With Check Fraud, Brother Calls It Cap 13-year NBA veteran Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested at the airport on felony check fraud charges.







NBA veteran Marcus Morris Sr. has found himself behind bars after being arrested on out-of-state check fraud charges in Broward County, Florida.

Morris, who last played with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023-2024 season, was at the airport on July 27 when he was picked up by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) and charged with a felony charge of Fraud – Writing a Check with Insufficient Funds, the NY Post reports. By Monday morning, Morris remained in jail without bond.

Following the arrest, the former Knicks player’s twin brother shared a post on X, calling the arrest a misunderstanding that he sees as a “lesson learned.”

“The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family. They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s–t,” his brother wrote.

“They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this s–t man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s–t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!”

Morris is no stranger to legal troubles. In 2012, he was ordered into a diversion program for a battery charge, and in 2015, he was acquitted of assault charges linked to a basketball brawl.

The Philadelphia native, who played college basketball at the University of Kansas, spent 13 seasons in the NBA after being drafted 14th overall by the Houston Rockets in 2011. Over his career, he played for the Rockets, Suns, Pistons, Celtics, Knicks, Clippers, 76ers, and Cavaliers.

During his 2019–20 season with the Knicks, he appeared in 43 games, averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. After short stints with the 76ers and Cavaliers, Morris signed a training camp deal with the Knicks last September but was waived two weeks later.

