Education by Sharelle B. McNair Teddy Bridgewater's Suspension Highlights Gap Between Educators And Lack Of Resources Data from Nea Today revealed 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies.







A light is being shone on the common practice of educators and staff having to use personal funds to support the school year after ex-NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was suspended from his football coaching position for allegedly providing his players with monetary resources.

A July 7 Facebook post revealed receipts from all the expenses Bridgewater incurred during the 2024 Miami Northwestern High School football season, which resulted in a Class 3A state championship, totaling thousands of dollars spent on necessities, including Uber rides to and from practice. With a detailed summary of expenses, including meals at $1,500 per week and $14,000 to run a training camp, the alum and coach of the Bulls asked for donations.

“Today I’m coming to you on behalf of the football team and seeking donations to assist our boys this season and to help me carry the load so I no longer have to take from my personal funds to keep smiles on these young men’s faces and remind them that they matter,” he wrote.

“Last year, it cost me $9,500 to purchase pride sets for the players so they can look like a team. Also, last year it cost me $300 a week to keep the field painted with lines and numbers so our players could know how to line up and execute. Last year, it also cost me $ 1,300 a week to have recovery trucks come and service the players the day before games. During the season, each week it costs me $2,200 to feed the team a pre-game meal. Each week, I spend around $700 on Uber fares.”

Now, with the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback on the brink of termination for his gracious spirit, advocates are questioning the school’s moves, as it’s common for educators and staff to have to dig into their own pockets for supplies.

Data from Nea Today revealed 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies. People like Karen Allen, who shared her grievances about the Bridgewater story with the editor of The Courier-Journal, said that if the former player is in violation, then there are many others as well. “First, let me say that if Teddy Bridgewater gets suspended for using his own money to help high school students (not recruiting violations, etc.), then every school teacher in the entire country needs to be suspended,” Allen wrote.

“My daughter has been a teacher for more than 15 years, and she has bought school supplies, shoes, T-shirts, pajamas (for pajama day), paid for field trip fees and supplies, knowing that the school couldn’t reimburse her. And I know her teacher friends all have to do it! So, what’s happening to Teddy Bridgewater is absolutely ridiculous!”

In addition to highlighting the lack of resources provided by school systems, the ordeal also touches on the different consequences that former athletes face for allegedly doing wrong, contingent on their race. While Bridgewater, who is Black, was reprimanded for giving to his students, Minnesota Vikings greats like Brett Favre received a slap on the wrist after being caught up in a 2020 Mississippi welfare scandal.

A state audit revealed that nearly $77 million from a program helping low-income families was misused, including the Hall of Famer being paid $1.1 million for speaking events that he never attended. Favre was also accused of working with state officials to redirect $5 million of the funds to have a volleyball stadium built at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter also played the sport.

Favre was never arrested or held accountable for his actions; however, he was forced to return the $1.1 million he claimed for unattended speaking engagements.

Despite the backlash, Bridgewater is willing to do what it takes to see his team thrive. “The suspension came from MNW, and it’s impossible to suspend someone who doesn’t work for you. So if I’m suspended from MNW, I’m free to go to another school of my choice, but I’m NOT GOING ANYWHERE,” the quarterback wrote.

“And if it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem.”

