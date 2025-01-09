Toronto To Celebrate ‘Jamaica In January’

“Jamaica In January” is celebrating its second year in Toronto, as the first few weeks of winter bring dropping temperatures and the arrival of snow.

Canadians will again gather to celebrate Caribbean culture, despite the chill, blogTO reported. Jamaican Eats Magazine is organizing the “Jamaica In January” festival, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

The festival is led by Grace Cameron, who discussed the 2024 event’s success and her predictions for 2025.

“Despite the bitter cold and predictions of a snowstorm, the reception last year was amazing,” Cameron said. “We had several hundred people, and some started arriving before the noon start time.”

Jamaican Eats Magazine, dedicated to showcasing Caribbean cuisine, organizes various events to highlight the cultural diversity of the Caribbean people.

This year’s event includes drum circles, a performance by Jamaican folklorist Miss Tania, and an exciting game of Jeopardy!.

The festival will culminate in the “Grudge Match: Jamaica vs. Trinidad and Tobago,” a culinary showdown between Trini chef Lovina Smith and Jamaican chef Nicholas Douglas. The competition promises to bring intense flavors and fierce rivalry as these chefs go head-to-head in a battle for supremacy.

“Jamaica In January” not only provides a chance for Canadians to explore Caribbean culture but serves as a testament to the growing appreciation for this vibrant heritage.

