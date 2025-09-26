Cleveland Barbershop Receives $10K Grant From Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation 

Cleveland barbershop Urban Kutz is celebrating after receiving $10,000 grant from the BeyGOOD Foundation, Beyoncé’s nonprofit organization.

Winners of the grant, distributed through the Cécred x BeyGOOD Fund, were selected based on their community involvement and impact as hair care professionals. Winners were also selected based on their experience of facing financial hardships as a business.

These grants are designed to help companies access resources that can enhance their business success.

“Out of millions of international applicants, WE WERE CHOSEN,” Urban Kutz wrote on Instagram.

Aside from the money, the barbershop will gain access to business development tools, mentorship, and resources provided by The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

News 5 Cleveland spoke with Waverly Willis, owner of Urban Kutz, one of Ohio’s largest minority-owned barbershop chains, with three locations in Cleveland.

One of the great things about Urban Kutz is its health screening offerings at the locations. The barber shop also offers prostate cancer screenings in partnership with Case Western Reserve University.

“We’ve had men in here, their blood pressure has been so high that we would check their blood pressure and we would tell them skip the hair cut and go straight to the ER, and this has happened on more than one occasion they come back to us and say, they didn’t even know how I was walking around,” Willis told News 5 Cleveland.

Urban Kutz was one of 37 businesses that received at $10,000 grant. Here’s a complete list of the winners.

Majestic Beauty Salon (Tuskegee, Alabama)

4TheLoveOfHair (Altadena, California)

Art Beauty Equilibrium (Hawthorne, California)

Thee Hair Life (Los Angeles, California)

Strands Of Life Hair (Los Angeles, California)

Colored By Ernestine (Sacramento, California)

Groom Guy (Washington, D.C.)

Fadeology (Tampa, Florida)

The Cultivation Lair (West Palm Beach, Florida)

Barber Babez Barbershop (Atlanta, Georgia)

Rashad German Studios Shop (Atlanta, Georgia)

Salon Denise (College Park, Georgia)

Zulai Salon (Bolingbrook, Illinois)

Phenom Cuts Barber & Beauty Salon (Chicago, Illinois)

Curlology (Lawrence, Kansas)

5ifth Studio (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Edinburgh Williams Beauty Salon (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Shy Watters Hair Studio (Baltimore, Maryland)

Nossa Beauty Studio (Boston, Massachusetts)

J Cutz Studio (Royal Oak, Michigan)

The BeVel Barber Lounge (Kansas City, Missouri)

Mr C’s All in the Family Barbershop (Omaha, Nebraska)

Yogi’z Plus (Nyack, New York)

Isabella’s Hair Salon & Spa (Staten Island, New York)

Lavish Perception Studios (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Groomed Gentlemen’s Barbershop (Kinston, North Carolina)

Urban Kutz Barbershop (Cleveland, Ohio)

Studio 816 Hair & Beauté Bar (Dayton, Ohio)

Dean’s Beauty Salon & Barber Shop (Portland, Oregon)

Juss Vibes Hair & Beauty Studio (Lemoyne, Pennsylvania)

Hairtique Color And Design (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Desire Designs Hair Studio (Cypress, Texas)

Cheree Napturals (Houston, Texas)

Euphoric Essence Hair Salon (Missouri City, Texas)

Benjamin Avery Salon (San Antonio, Texas)

Rea.Dezell Salon (San Antonio, Texas)

Syncerely Beautiful (Chesapeake, Virginia)

