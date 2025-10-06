USPS Employee Shot In Face, Amazon Delivery Driver Arrested

A USPS employee in Washington was allegedly shot by an Amazon delivery worker in Everett at an apartment complex after a dispute between the two.

The Everett Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page, stating that the victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and the delivery worker was in custody. The shooting took place Oct. 3 at the West Mall Place Apartments. Neither men were identified.

“At approximately 1250 hours today, officers responded to the West Mall Place Apartments for the report of a shooting. The victim, a USPS postal worker, was transported to Providence Hospital with a gunshot wound. The suspect, a package delivery driver, is currently in custody.

There is currently no danger to the public. This is an active investigation, and there are no further details at this time.”

According to Fox 13 Seattle, the incident was also confirmed by Postal Inspector John Wiegand, as the victim was delivering mail at the complex.

“At that time, he was confronted by another individual, and then a small altercation took place where the carrier was unfortunately shot in the face,” Wiegand said. “At this time, he is alive. He’s down at Harborview, making the next steps medically.”

The incident is being investigated to determine what led to the shooting.

“It appears there may have been some kind of verbal altercation,” Wiegand said.

KOMO reported that the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment after initially being taken to Providence Hospital.

Police officials told the media outlet that the alleged shooter would be taken to the Snohomish County jail and booked there.

A neighbor stated that she knows the postal worker and said, “He’s a good dude.”

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Jelani Jones. “I know him as the mailman; he’s a good dude. I can’t believe that. He’s always good with people in our neighborhood.”

