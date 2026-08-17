(Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images) Sports by Edwian Stokes Beyond The Triple-Double: Russell Westbrook Retires As An Unapologetic Pioneer On And Off The Court The former NBA MVP leaves behind a historic athletic legacy and a framework for Black entrepreneurial autonomy.







Russell Westbrook did more than play basketball. He changed the way the game is played. For 18 seasons, his energy and passion set a new standard and inspired Black athletes to shape their own stories. His retirement, announced on Aug. 12, 2026, closes a career defined by excellence and a commitment to empowering others.

A Statistical Titan and the Historic MVP Campaign

Westbrook shared his retirement news in a social media video narrated by Michael B. Jordan. He finished his career as the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, recording 209 over 18 seasons with seven teams and surpassing Oscar Robertson’s record. In the 2016-17 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he won MVP and averaged a triple-double for the entire season. He broke Robertson’s 55-year-old single-season record with 42 triple-doubles and repeated this feat three more times, setting a new bar for excellence. BLACK ENTERPRISE also recognized him as the first NBA player to reach 200 career triple-doubles.

Westbrook also became the highest-scoring point guard in NBA history. On Jan. 2, 2026, as a Sacramento Kings player, he passed Robertson’s career total of 26,710 points. By retirement, he ranked fifth all-time in assists and 14th in scoring. He earned nine All-Star selections, two scoring titles, and two All-Star Game MVP awards.

Revered by Peers Across the Association

While some critics focused on Westbrook’s intense playing style, his peers always respected his drive. After his retirement announcement, tributes poured in from around the league. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks tweeted, “Damn Brodie… an absolute legend! What a fantastic career!” Dejounte Murray of the New Orleans Pelicans wrote, “GREATEST POINT GUARD EVER!”

Raymond Felton, a former teammate, spoke about Westbrook’s work ethic: “You’ve got these fools here who have so much to say about playing basketball and yet never do what we actually did… I know the hard work they put in. Every day after practice we’d take on extra shots and play one-on-one against each other. People don’t see that.” Doug Christie, former Sacramento Kings coach, praised Westbrook’s passion, saying, “Russ is a freak of nature. His competitiveness, his competitive drive, his spirit for keeping on playing as hard as he does… I’ve always been a fan of his, and it’s an absolute honor to have coached him.”

An Unapologetic Blueprint for Black Ownership

Westbrook’s influence reaches beyond the field to business and neighborhood initiatives. Westbrook, 37, earned $349 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac, a company that tracks player contracts. Through Russell Westbrook Enterprises, he focused on securing direct equity and establishing businesses. Rather than acting as a passive brand ambassador, he invested in various sectors, including becoming an investor in Leeds United and serving on the advisory board for Little Kitchen Academy to promote youth food literacy.

Westbrook also demonstrated an understanding of financial planning and career management. He restructured his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, taking one of the biggest single-season pay cuts in NBA history to focus on team chemistry and family while growing his business interests. His real estate work in South Los Angeles has helped create affordable housing and jobs. The Why Not? Foundation expanded mental health programs in Los Angeles and Altadena, funded counseling at youth centers, and gave scholarships to students in need. Through these efforts, Westbrook sets an example for Black athletes to build lasting economic independence.

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