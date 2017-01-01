 Black Enterprise - Your #1 Resource for Black Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Small Businesses

Small Business

NFL

NFL Players Association Just Launched This Major Fund for Startups

The NFL Players Association launches the first athlete-driven business accelerator and venture fund. The One…

Read More »
pitch video

#BE30DayChallenge Week 2: Creating A Great Pitch Video

Week one of the #BE30DayChallenge: Launching A Successful Crowdfunding Campaign, talked about cultivating donors. Now…

Read More »

Your Career

JCPenney Chairman and CEO Marvin R. Ellison (Photo: Jesse Hornbuckle)

Corporate Executive of the Year: Marvin Ellison Is Penney Wise

If you’ve walked into one of the more than 1,000 JCPenney stores across the U.S.…

Read More »
Frank Cooper

On the Move: Former BuzzFeed Executive, Frank Cooper, Named CMO of Black Rock

It has recently been announced that former Buzzfeed executive, Frank Cooper, will be CMO of…

Read More »

Women of Power

Shark Tank

Black Female Entrepreneurs Shine on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’

Two teams of black female entrepreneurs – Angels and Tomboys and Lulu Bang – pitch…

Read More »
Ursula Burns

Ursula Burns May Have Been A Vice Presidential Running Mate

Ursula Burns, the only black woman to head an S&P 500 company, was one name…

Read More »

Your Money

foreclosure scams

Foreclosure Scams: Don’t Get Your House Stolen

Foreclosure scams can literally rob you of house and home, as well as ruin your…

Read More »
Conscientious Consumerism

Why You Must Practice Conscientious Consumerism

In order to effect lasting, systemic change, black people must engage in conscientious consumerism, even…

Read More »

Lifestyle

NFL

NFL Players Association Just Launched This Major Fund for Startups

The NFL Players Association launches the first athlete-driven business accelerator and venture fund. The One…

Read More »
Tupac

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inducts Tupac and Nile Rodgers

Tupac and Nile Rodgers are among the exceptional music talents who will be inducted at…

Read More »

How To

magical thinking

How Magical Thinking Opens the Door to Success

In this article, we’ll explore magical thinking, what it is, and how it works so…

Read More »
windfalls

How to Budget for Unexpected Windfalls

Having a plan for unexpected windfalls can be as important as anticipating surprise expenses. Just…

Read More »