Featured Stories
Why This FinTech Founder Believes ‘Entrepreneurship Is the New Street Hustle’
Divine is prepared to launch his company’s first product—the BLAK card—a pre-paid debit card designed…Read More »
The 2016 50 Best Companies for Diversity
These 50 companies recognize the value of the link between diversity and engagement, which is…Read More »
Small Business
NFL Players Association Just Launched This Major Fund for Startups
The NFL Players Association launches the first athlete-driven business accelerator and venture fund. The One…Read More »
#BE30DayChallenge Week 2: Creating A Great Pitch Video
Week one of the #BE30DayChallenge: Launching A Successful Crowdfunding Campaign, talked about cultivating donors. Now…Read More »
Your Career
Corporate Executive of the Year: Marvin Ellison Is Penney Wise
If you’ve walked into one of the more than 1,000 JCPenney stores across the U.S.…Read More »
On the Move: Former BuzzFeed Executive, Frank Cooper, Named CMO of Black Rock
It has recently been announced that former Buzzfeed executive, Frank Cooper, will be CMO of…Read More »
Women of Power
Black Female Entrepreneurs Shine on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’
Two teams of black female entrepreneurs – Angels and Tomboys and Lulu Bang – pitch…Read More »
Ursula Burns May Have Been A Vice Presidential Running Mate
Ursula Burns, the only black woman to head an S&P 500 company, was one name…Read More »
Your Money
Foreclosure Scams: Don’t Get Your House Stolen
Foreclosure scams can literally rob you of house and home, as well as ruin your…Read More »
Why You Must Practice Conscientious Consumerism
In order to effect lasting, systemic change, black people must engage in conscientious consumerism, even…Read More »
Lifestyle
NFL Players Association Just Launched This Major Fund for Startups
The NFL Players Association launches the first athlete-driven business accelerator and venture fund. The One…Read More »
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inducts Tupac and Nile Rodgers
Tupac and Nile Rodgers are among the exceptional music talents who will be inducted at…Read More »