Featured Stories
This Is the End of Black Female CEOs In Corporate America
Rosalind G. Brewer's retirement as CEO of Sam's Club marks the end of black female…
Jeanette J. Epps First Black Woman To Call NASA International Space Station Home
Astronaut Jeanette J. Epps is on a mission to space that will make her the…
Small Business
Self-Taught Chef Turns Passion into Profit with A Unique Twist
When it comes to monetizing your passion there are many paths to success. For Omar…
NFL Players Association Just Launched This Major Fund for Startups
The NFL Players Association launches the first athlete-driven business accelerator and venture fund. The One…
Your Career
PMM Agency CEO Kimberly Blackwell Named Among Top Women in PR
PR News, the go-to source for the communications and marketing, named Kimberly A. Blackwell among…
Valerie Graves Talks Becoming The Woman I Pretended To Be
Valerie Graves spent decades creating award-winning advertising campaigns from using hip hop artist Ludacris to…
Women of Power
Black Female Entrepreneurs Shine on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’
Two teams of black female entrepreneurs – Angels and Tomboys and Lulu Bang – pitch…
Ursula Burns May Have Been A Vice Presidential Running Mate
Ursula Burns, the only black woman to head an S&P 500 company, was one name…
Your Money
Here Are 4 Smart Ways to Use Your Tax Refund
It's important to not spend your entire tax refund. You must have a plan in…
Foreclosure Scams: Don’t Get Your House Stolen
Foreclosure scams can literally rob you of house and home, as well as ruin your…
Lifestyle
5 Books to Help You On Your Healthy Lifestyle Journey
Start or continue your journey to success in the area of a lifelong healthy eating.
Get a Better Night’s Sleep With Exercise
A 2013 National Sleep Foundation poll examined the relationship between exercise and sleep quality.